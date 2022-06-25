The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the result of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022). Candidates can download their results from the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2022 was held on June 19 (Sunday) for both UG and PG programmes. The exam had 92% of the registered candidates taking the undergraduate examination and 87% of candidates taking the postgraduate examination. Out of 60,895 registered candidates, 56,472 candidates appeared for the test.

The provisional answer keys were released on June 20 and after receiving and reviewing objections/ challenges, the CLAT final answer key was released on June 23.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on the login tab Now click on “Click here to view the Result” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

CLAT is conducted for admission to five-year integrated LLB and LLM courses at participating institutions. A total of 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) consider CLAT score for admission to BA LLB, B Sc LLB, BBA LLB, B Com LLB, BSW LLB, and LLM programmes. NLUs offer 2,538 seats in the LLB course and 742 seats in the LLM course.

