Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) for NTPC Level 5 and 2 from August 12 onwards. The RRB NTPC CBT-2 Level 5, 2 results were announced on July 18.

Shortlisted candidates for CBTST should exercise their option for Typing Language of either English / Hindi, through the link provided on the official website of respective RRBs. If the candidate does not choose the typing language within the stipulated time, the default Language for typing will be ENGLISH, the notice said.

The link for exercising typing language option will be available till July 25 (6.00 PM). “Candidates are advised to choose the language option carefully. Option once exercised, cannot be changed under any circumstances,” the notice adds.

Here’s RRB NTPC typing test notice.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

Level 5 is for the posts of Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper while Level 2 is Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper.