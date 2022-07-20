Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has released the result of the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

The registration for the counselling will commence on July 25 and conclude on August 4. The entrance examination was conducted on July 6, 2022.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in O the homepage, click on “Click here for result” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

