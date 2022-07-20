The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results today of the CS Foundation exam June -2022 session and Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), July, 2022 session. Once released, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website icsi.edu. As per the notification, the CS and CSEET results will be declared at 4.00 PM.

“The Result of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, June – 2022 Session held on 15th & 16th June, 2022 and CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 9th & 11th July, 2022 would be declared on Wednesday, the 20th July, 2022 at 4.00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” reads the notice.

Here’s ICSI CSEET, CS Foundation result Notification.

Steps to check ICSI results 2022: