The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2022 session. Candidates can check their results online at the official website icsi.edu.

The ICSI CSEET July 2022 exam was conducted on July 9. The result along with individual candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks is available on the Institute’s website.

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CSEET has been uploaded on the website for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.

Steps to check ICSI CSEET result 2022:



Visit ICSI website icsi.edu Click on the CSEET 2022 result link Login using CSEET registration number and date of birth The ICSI CSEET result will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check ICSI CSEET result July 2022.

About CSEET

CSEET is an all-India computer-based entrance exam for students seeking admission in the Company Secretary Course including graduates/postgraduates, etc. The passing of the CSEET is mandatory for all candidates to register for CS Executive Programme.

Candidates shall be declared ‘PASS’ in CSEET on securing 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks in the aggregate. The University Grants Commission now recognizes a CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.