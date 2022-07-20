MPSC Group B Mains answer key 2022 released
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the first answer key for the Subordinate Services Group B Main Exam 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.
The MPSC Group B Main exam 2021 was held on July 9, 17, 24 and 31. The answer key has been released for Combine Paper-1 held on July 9.
Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key till July 27. A panel will examine the objections and a final answer key will be prepared.
Steps to download MPSC Group B answer key 2022:
- Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in
- Go to ‘Candidates Information’ – Answer Keys
- Click on the PDF button for the exam
- The MPSC Group B Main answer key will appear on the screen
- Download and check.
Here’s direct link to MPSC Group B Mains answer key 2022.
The MPSC Group B exam 2021 is being conducted for recruitment to 1035 Group B posts in various departments of the Maharashtra state government.