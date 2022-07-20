Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the first answer key for the Subordinate Services Group B Main Exam 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group B Main exam 2021 was held on July 9, 17, 24 and 31. The answer key has been released for Combine Paper-1 held on July 9.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key till July 27. A panel will examine the objections and a final answer key will be prepared.

Steps to download MPSC Group B answer key 2022:

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidates Information’ – Answer Keys Click on the PDF button for the exam The MPSC Group B Main answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

The MPSC Group B exam 2021 is being conducted for recruitment to 1035 Group B posts in various departments of the Maharashtra state government.