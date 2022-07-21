RPSC ARO, AARO exam timetable 2022 released
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam timetable for Agriculture Research Officer (ARO) and Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (AARO) posts. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
According to the exam schedule, RPSC will conduct the Agriculture Research Officer (ARO) and Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (AARO) screening test from August 27 to 30. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 22 vacancies, of which 9 vacancies are for the post of Agriculture Research Officer and 13 for Assistant Agriculture Research Officer posts.
RPSC ARO, AARO timetable
|Post
|Date
|Time
|AARO (AGRICULTURE CHEMISTRY)
|August 27
|10:00 AM TO 12:30 PM
|AARO (AGRONOMY)
|||
|||
|AARO (PLANT PATHOLOGY)
|||
|||
|AARO (HORTICULUTRE)
|||
|02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
|AARO (BOTANY)
|||
|||
|AARO (ENTOMOLOGY)
|August 28
|10:00 AM TO 12:30 PM
|ARO (AGRICULTURE CHEMISTRY)
|August 29
|10:00 AM TO 12:30 PM
|ARO (AGRONOMY)
|||
|||
|ARO (PLANT PATHOLOGY)
|||
|||
|ARO (HORTICULUTRE)
|||
|02:00 PM TO 04:30 PM
|ARO (ENTOMOLOGY)
|August 30
|10:00 AM TO 12:30 PM