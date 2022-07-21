Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam timetable for Agriculture Research Officer (ARO) and Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (AARO) posts. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the exam schedule, RPSC will conduct the Agriculture Research Officer (ARO) and Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (AARO) screening test from August 27 to 30. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 22 vacancies, of which 9 vacancies are for the post of Agriculture Research Officer and 13 for Assistant Agriculture Research Officer posts.