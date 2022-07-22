The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2022) session 2 Paper I. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main session 2 Paper I is scheduled to be commence from July 25 onwards for 6.29 lakh candidates at different Centres located in approximately 500 cities throughout the country including 17 cities outside India. The tests will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

“Admit Cards of the Candidates appearing in paper-2 (B.Arch/ B. Planning) of JEE (Main) 2022 Session-2 will also be displayed later on, as their exams are scheduled on 30 July 2022,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The candidates are advised to go through the instructions contained in the admit card card as well as in the Information Bulletin. The applicants are also advised to carefully read the subject-specific instructions and other instructions mentioned in the question paper and abide by the same.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on “Download Admit Card for Paper 1 of JEE (Main) 2022 Session 2” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.