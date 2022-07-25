The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the provisional answer key for the State Engineering Common Entrance Test- 2022 (AP ECET 2022). Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till July 27 upto 10.00 AM. The AP ECET 2022 was conducted on July 22 for admission into 2nd-year lateral entry into Engineering/Pharmacy courses for the academic year 2022-23 in Andhra institutes.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on AP ECET 2022 answer key Click on subject-wise preliminary answer keys Check and download answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

Direct link to the objection window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.