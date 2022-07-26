The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is likely to release the result of the state Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2022 (AP EAPCET 2022 today, July 26. Once released, applicants will be able to download their results from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

“100% weightage to the marks secured in EAPCET-2022(Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) for determining the overall ranking for the purpose of admissions into professional courses for the Academic Year 2022-23,” reads the notice.

AP EAPCET 2022 was held through a computer-based mode from July 4-8 for Engineering and July 11-12 for Agriculture & Pharmacy. The preliminary answer keys were released on July 12.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered for the academic year 2022-2023 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.