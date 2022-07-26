The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the result of the state Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test or AP EAPCET 2022 today, July 26. Candidates can check their results online at the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

AP EAPCET 2022 was held through a computer-based mode from July 4-8 for Engineering and July 11-12 for Agriculture & Pharmacy. The preliminary answer keys were released on July 12.

The AP EAPCET merit list will be prepared by giving 100% weightage to entrance test marks.

The overall pass percentage for the EAPCET Engineering stream is 89.12% and the Agriculture stream is 95.06%.

Steps to check AP EAMCET result 2022:

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET On the homepage, click on the result link Enter Registration Number and EAPCET Hallticket No to view result The AP EAMCET result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check AP EAMCET result 2022.

The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered for the academic year 2022-2023 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.