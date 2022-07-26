The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (CETCELL) has released the hall tickets for the PCM group of the MHT CET 2022 exam. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 5 to 11. MHT CET hall ticket will contain details including exam date and time, candidate personal details, and exam day instructions.

The exam for the PCB group will be held from August 12 to 20 and the admit card is likely to be released on August 2.

MHT-CET-2022 will be conducted for admission to UG Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2022-23.

Steps to download MHT CET admit card 2022:

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on MHT CET PCM group admit card link Key in your Application No and date of birth and submit The MHT CET hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download MHT CET admit card 2022.