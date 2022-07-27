Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer key for the State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC Engineering Services exam 2021 was held on July 3 in an OMR-based online mode at centres in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior. The provisional answer keys were released on July 7.

The MPPSC AE result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

Steps to download MPPSC AE answer key 2022:

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in Go to ‘Final Answer Key - State Engineering Service Examination 2021’

The MPPSC AE answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key.

The MPPSC SES exam 2021 is being conducted for 21 posts of Assistant Engineer.