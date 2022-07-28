National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of District Quality Monitors today, July 28. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sams.co.in.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is August 30. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Graduate in Dental/ Graduate in Ayush/ Graduate in any subject with master in hospital management/Hospital Administration/ Health Care Management/ Public Health Management. More details in the notification below:

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of Approx. 37 Contractual District Quality Monitors (Quality Assurance) under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh” Click on “Apply” link and then the registration link Register and proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

