The Karnataka Examinations Authority will announce the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 today at 11.00 AM. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results online at the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The KCET 2022 was held from June 16 to 18 participated by a total of 2,10,829 candidates. The answer keys were released on June 22. Apart from the result, the KEA will also release the final answer key for KCET 2022.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.

Steps to check KCET result 2022: