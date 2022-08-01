Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer keys for the UP Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC Lekhpal Main Exam 2022 was conducted on July 31. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till August 7.

A total of 2,47,667 candidates out of the 13,90,305 who applied had been found eligible to appear for the Main exam. The recruitment drive is being conducted for recruitment to 8085 posts of Rajyaseva Lekhpal in the UP Board of Revenue, Lucknow.

Steps to download UPSSSC Lekhpal answer key 2022:

Visit the website upsssc.gov.in Click on the Lekhpal answer key link under ‘Important Announcement’ Key in your registration and roll numbers and submit The UPSSSC Lekhpal Mains answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to UPSSSC Lekhpal answer key 2022.