National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Psychiatric Nurses. Eligible and interested can apply for the posts on the official website sams.co.in till August 30.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 52 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Master degree/diploma in Psychiatric nursing recognised by the nursing council of Madhya Pradesh/India or BSc. Nursing recognized by Nursing Council of Madhya Pradesh/ India with minimum two years experience of working in Psychiatry/ Mental Health Institution or Hospital in Govt./ Private. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of Approx. 52 Contractual Psychiatric Nurses, Mental Health Programme under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh” Click on “Apply” link and then the registration link Register and proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.