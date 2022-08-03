Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) in Public Works Department R and B. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till September 2. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms till September 5.

The JKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 61 Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) vacancies. The recruitment notification is available on the homepage of the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in the relevant branch of engineering or AMIE section (A and B) India in the appropriate branch of engineering.

Selection process

JKPSC will conduct an MCQ-based written exam of 100 marks at Srinagar and Jammu centres. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview/ viva voce.

Application Fee

The applicants from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for JKPSC AE recruitment 2022: