The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 (Tier-I). Candidates can check and download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam was held from May 24 to June 10 in a computer-based mode and the tentative answer key was released on June 23. Based on marks scored by the candidates and normalized, a total of 54,104 candidates have qualified for CHSL Tier-2 exam. Category-wise details of the candidates, who have provisionally qualified for appearing in Tier-II (Descriptive Paper) and the cut-offs for each category has been released.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Descriptive Paper will be held on September 18 and the admit card will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional offices in due course.

Here’s SSC CHSL result 2021 notice.

Steps to download SSC CHSL result 2021:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab and go to CHSL section Click on CHSL 2021 Tier-I result link The SSC CHSL tier 1 result merit list will appear on screen Check and download the result.

Direct link to SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2021 merit list.

“Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission w.e.f 11.08.2022 to 30.08.2022. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registered Log-in ID and Password,” the result notice said.