The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam date of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2021 Tier 1. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam will be held from April 11 to 21. Tier I is a computer-based exam of a 1-hour duration consisting of 200 questions and 400 marks.

The schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates, SSC said in its notice.

Here’s SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam date notice.

The CHSL exam is conducted for the recruitment for various positions including Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. The number of vacancies under the CHSL 2021 will be revealed later.

Candidates must go through three rounds of selection process before the final appointment.

All the candidates who clear the Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier II exam which will be of descriptive type (pen and paper) for 100 marks. The candidates who clear the Tier II exam will appear for the Tier III which will consist of a skill test and typing test.