Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has postponed the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Main Exam 2021. Candidates can check the notice at the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The UKPSC Upper PCS Main exam 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held from August 20 to 23. According to the notice, the Main exam will now be held from October 14 to 17.

A total of 1,205 candidates have cleared the prelims. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam are now eligible to appear for the Main exam,

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 318 vacancies to various posts including — Police Sub-Inspector, Finance Officer, Assistant Registrar, Deputy Education Officer, Assistant Director Statistics, and others.