The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam schedule for the pan-India Level I Group D recruitment exam, Phase 1. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The computer-based test (CBT) for various posts in Level-1 as per CEN No. RRC-01/2019 for the RRB Group D exam will be held from August 17 to 25 in multiple phases.

“Phase-I will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of Three RRCs namely RRCs: East Central Railway, South Central Railway and Western Railway. 3. Exam schedule of remaining Phases/RRCs will be announced in due course,” the notice said.

The link of viewing Exam City and Date and downloading of Travelling Authority of SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites from August 9, 10.00 AM. Downloading of e-call letters/admit cards will start four days prior to CBT date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

Here’s RRB Group D exam date notice.

The RRB Level 1 notification for more than 1 lakh vacancies was released in March 2019. Online applications were invited in March and April that year. The total number of vacancies for Group D posts notified is 1,03,769.