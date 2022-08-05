The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the result of the State Law Common Entrance Test 2022 (AP LAWCET 2022). Candidates can check and download their resulkt scorecard from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP LAWCET/PGLCET 2022 exam was conducted on July 13 from 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

The exam is conducted for admission into first year of 5 Year LL.B. / 3 Year LL.B. and first year of Postgraduate Law courses LL.M. /M.L. respectively offered by State Universities.

Steps to check AP LAWCET result 2022

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET Click on the result link Enter Registration Number and LAWCET Hallticket No to view result The AP LAWCET result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check AP LAWCET result 2022.