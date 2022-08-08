Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the result marksheet of the TN Police Sub Inspector exam 2022. Candidates can check and download their marksheet from the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The TN Police SI written exam 2022 was conducted on June 25 and 26. The result was announced on July 28 and the merit list was issued. Candidates can now download their individual marksheet using their TNUSRB User ID and Password.

Shortlisted candidates in the ratio of 1:5 have been provisionally called for CV, PMT, ET & PET for the posts of Sub-Inspectors.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 444 vacancies, of which 399 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) and 45 for Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) posts in TN Police. The pay scale is Rs 36900 -116600.

Steps to download TN Police SI marksheet 2022:

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Login for written examination marks” under Direct Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) - 2022

Login using User ID and Password The TNUSRB SI marksheet will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Her’s direct link to download TN Police SI marksheet 2022.