Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has started the online application process for Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Firemen recruitment 2022. Candidates can apply for TN Police PC posts at the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in till August 15.

TNUSRB has notified a total of 3,552 vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Police, including 2180 in Police Department and 1091 in the Investigation Department, 161 Jail Warder and 120 Fireman.

The TN Police written exam date will be announced later.

Here’s TNUSRB PC notification 2022.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-26 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Candidate should have passed 10th Standard/SSLC. Those who have not passed 10th standard and have more than that qualification are ineligible to apply.

Selection process

TNUSRB will conduct the selection in three phases: Written exam (Tamil Language Eligibility Test + Main exam), Physical Efficiency Test and Special Marks. Provisional Select List is drawn based on the total marks obtained in the Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, and NCC, NSS, Sprots/Games Special marks.

Exam fee

The Examination fee is Rs 130 to be paid online only.

Step to apply for TNUSRB PC recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” under Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen 2022 Register and proceed with application process Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

