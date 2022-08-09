Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the result of the 2020 Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET). Registered candidates can check the result online at the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The Board conducted the MP TET 2020 exam on March 5 for the duration of 2 hours 30 minutes. The answer key was released on March 29.

MP Vyapam or PEB conducts the MPTET examination to certify eligibility of teachers to teach for primary classes in schools affiliated by the state board. TET certification is for 7 years from the date of issuance.

Steps to check MP TET result 2020:

Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in Go to Results and click link for Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2020 The MP TET result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to MP TET result 2022.