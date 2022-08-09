Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the result of the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Preliminary exam 2021 today, August 9. Candidates can download their results from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC HCS Prelim 2021 was conducted on July 24 (Sunday) in two sessions.

“The above said result has been prepared after taking into consideration all the objections received from the candidates qua answer key published by the Commission on its website,” reads the notice.

The qualified candidates will now have to appear for the Main examination. The Mains exams are tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of October 2022. The detailed schedule for the same will be issued later on.

Steps to download HPSC HCS result 2021

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Click on “HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Preliminary Exam-2021” The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout

Direct link to download the result.

HPSC HCS and other Allied Services exam 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 156 vacancies.