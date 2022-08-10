The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the result of the State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2022 (AP ECET 2022). Candidates can check and download their resultss and rank cards from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP ECET 2022 was conducted on July 22 for admission into 2nd-year lateral entry into Engineering/Pharmacy courses for the academic year 2022-23 in Andhra institutes.

The preliminary answer key was released on July 24 and the objections were invited till July 26. The result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

Steps to download AP ECET result 2022

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on AP ECET 2022 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

