The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the official notification today for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2022. The notification will be released on the official website ssc.nic.in and the online application process will start immediately.

SSC CPO exam 2022 will be conducted for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs. The Paper-I computer-based exam (CBE) will be held in November this year.

The online application window will be open from August 10 to 30.

To be eligible, the aspirant must be of age 20 to 25 years as on January 1, 2022 and hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent.

The application fee is Rs 100.

The SSC CPO examination will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).