Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the exam calendar for the CHSL Tier 2, MTS Paper 2 and Head Constable exams. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website at ssc.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the SSC CHSL Tier 2 (Descriptive Type) exam 2021 will be held on September 18. The result of the Tier 2 exam was announced on August 4. Based on marks scored by the candidates and normalized, a total of 54,104 candidates have qualified for CHSL Tier-2 exam.

The SSC Head Constable in Delhi Police Exam-2022 will be conducted in computer-based mode from October 10 to 20. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 835 vacancies, of which 559 vacancies are for Male candidates and 276 for Female candidates.

Moreover, the SSC MTS, Havaldar Paper 2 (Descriptive) exam has been scheduled for November 6. The SSC MTS Paper 1 exam 2021 was held in Computer Based mode from July 5 to 26 and the answer keys were released on August 2. The result is expected soon, based on which candidates will be shortlisted for the Descriptive paper. The SSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up tentatively 3698 MTS vacancies and 3603 Havaldar in CBIC and CBN vacancies.

“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates,” the notice added.

Here’s SSC exam calendar 2022.