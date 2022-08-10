Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist in Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in till August 30, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 889 Pharmacist posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years and the upper age limit 59 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A diploma in Pharmacy or Bachelor of Pharmacy or Pharm D. Must have registered with Tamil Nadu Pharmacy Council and must keep the registration alive by renewing it regularly every year.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/SCA/ST/DAP (PH) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to candidates from other category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Registration” Click on “Register / Login” available against Pharmacist post Register yourself and proceed with application process Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Pharmacist posts.

Selection Process

Selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination, duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation of Government of Tamil Nadu and other conditions prescribed in notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.