The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay will end the online application process tomorrow, August 11, for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Advanced 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to submit the form and pay the fee is August 11 (5.00 PM) and August 12 (5.00 PM), respectively.

JEE Advanced 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on August 28. Paper 1 will be held from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Admit card will be available for download from August 23 (10.00 AM) onwards.

Candidates can download the revised schedule from the official website and at direct link here.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1997. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e., these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1992.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in BE/BTech Paper of JEE (Main) 2022. The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST and the remaining 40.5% is open for all. Within each of these five categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.

Registration fee

Female candidates (all categories): Rs 1400

SC/ST/PwD: Rs 1400

All other candidates: Rs 2800

Steps to apply for JEE Advanced 2022:

Visit official website jeeadv.ac.in Go to ‘JEE (Advanced) registration portal’ and login using JEE (Main) 2022 Application number and Password Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for JEE Advanced 2022.

Scheme of JEE Advanced 2022

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.