National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Female Feeding Demonstrators under Child Health Nutrition Programme. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sams.co.in from August 18 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 19. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: BSc food and nutrition or BSc clinical nutrition and dietetics. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of Approx. 18 Contractual Female Feeding Demonstrators under Child Health Nutrition Programme, National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh” Click on “Apply” link and then the registration link Register and proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.