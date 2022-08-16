Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview letter for the 31st Judicial Services examination. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 691 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round to be conducted between August 22 to September 3, 2022.

The BPSC 31st Bihar Judiciary Exam is being conducted to fill a total of 221 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing in interview between 22nd August – 3rd September, 2022 under 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the interview letter Take a printout for future reference

