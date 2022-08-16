Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has started the online applications for recruitment to the post of Physical Education Lecturer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till September 9, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Applicants from unreserved category should not be more than the age of 40 years and the upper age limit for reserved category candidates is 43 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Master’s degree in Physical Education from a recognised university.

Application Fee

The applicants from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the post

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Jobs/Online Application — Recruitment” Click on the application link Fill application form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.