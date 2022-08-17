The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the round 1 seat allotment result INI CET July 2022 batch. Students can check the allotment result at the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

All candidates who have been allotted a seat in INI CET round 1 seat allotment are required to login through the portal and actively exercise options by 5.00 PM on August 20. Failure to select any of the options will lead to forfeiture of the allocated Institute and Subject/Specialty and the candidate will become ineligible to participate in Round 2.

Candidates who have been allotted seats and have chosen 1 or 2 option are required to deposit original certificates along with one set of photocopies of all certificates with a Demand Draft (DD) of Rs 3 Lakhs only in the name of the “Director AIIMS, New Delhi” at allotted INIs. More details are in the notice.

Steps to check INI CET seat allotment result:

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in Click on the link ‘Result of 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation of INI-CET July 2022 Session’

The INI CET seat allotment result will appear on screen Download and check Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check INI CET round 1 allotment result 2022.

The INI CET July 2022 exam was held on May 8 and the result was announced on May 14. Through INI CET 2022, admission will be given in postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru.