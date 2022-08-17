OSSC CGL 2021 exam dates released; check details here
The written examination (Paper I and Paper II) is scheduled to be conducted from October 11 to 17, 2022.
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam dates for the Combined Graduate Level Examination or CGLE 2021. As per the notification, the written examination (Paper I and Paper II) is scheduled to be conducted from October 11 to 17, 2022, through the computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE) mode.
The detailed programme will be published shortly.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 233 different Group-B State cadre posts/services relating to Odisha CGLE 2021 to be appointed as Initial Appointee.
Vacancy Details
- Inspector of Cooperative Societies: 127
- Auditor of Cooperative Societies: 71
- Auditor in Directorate of Textiles, Odisha: 06
- Auditor in Revenue Divisional Commissioner (SD): 01
- Inspector of Textile: 28
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination followed by Certificate Verification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.