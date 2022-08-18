Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the hall ticket for the Constable preliminary exam 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tslprb.in.

The TS Police Constable preliminary written test for nearly 6.6 lakh candidates has been scheduled for August 28 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM in 1601 Test Centers located in and around Hyderabad and other Towns throughout the Telangana State.

After downloading the hall tickets, candidates shall take a printout of the same, preferably on A4 size paper on both sides. Once the printout is taken, candidates have to affix their passport photograph at the designated place provided in the left-bottom area of the first page of the Hall Ticket, without fail. Candidates shall go through all the Instructions given on the reverse (other side) of the Hall Ticket carefully.

Steps to download TS Constable hall ticket 2022:

Visit official website tslprb.in Go to ‘Download Hall Tickets’ tab Sign in using Mobile Number and Password The TS Police Constable hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

The TS Police exams will be held in and around Hyderabad and nearly 20 other Towns across Telangana for the posts of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables. The TSLPRB recruitment drive is being conducted for various posts including 16,929 Constable.

