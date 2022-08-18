Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC)has released the Preliminary exam result for the post of Civil Judge Junior Division (Junior Level) Exam 2021. Candidates can download their results from the official website mphc.gov.in.

A total of 1841 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination to be conducted on August 27 and 28, 2022.

“The candidature of the candidate is provisional and subject to term, condition and qualification prescribed for recruitment and just permission to appear in Main examination does not create any right in favour of candidate to appoint,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 123 vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment / Result” Click on “List of eligible Candidates for Civil Judge Junior Division (Entry Level) Main Written Exam-2021” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

