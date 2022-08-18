Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the written examination of Assistant Section Officer posts. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC ASO written exam 2022 was scheduled to be conducted on August 21. The exam has been postponed due to floods in the state. The new exam date will be issued later.

“It is for information of all concerned candidates that in view of the dislocation caused by the severe floods in the State, the ASO written examination scheduled to be held on 21st August 2022 (Sunday) is hereby postponed until further order,” the notice said.

OPSC has notified a total of 796 posts of ASO in Group-B of Odisha Secretariat Service under the Home Department. The pay scale is Rs 35,400 (level 9).

The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of written examination (objective-type MCQ) and skill test in Computer Application (Practical).