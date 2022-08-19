The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the answer key for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers or REET 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website reetbser2022.in.

The REET 2022 exam was held on July 23 and 24. The Question Booklet was released on July 26.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key at the link provided on the official website by August 25 with paying a fee of Rs 300 per challenge.

There are two exams to be held under REET 2022. The candidates who clear paper 1 (Level 2) will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8 while the candidates who clear paper 2 (Level 1) will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5.

Steps to check REET answer key 2022: