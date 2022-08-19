Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will release the mark sheet for the post of Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant in Bihar Police from August 21. Candidates will be able to check and download their mark sheets from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in till September 4, 2022.

The Bihar Police recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 2,213 vacancies of which, Police SI position has 1998 vacancies and Sergeant posts are 198.

Steps to download the mark sheet

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Sub-Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police mark sheet link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the mark sheet Take a printout for future reference

