The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling schedule at the official website tseamcet.nic.in.

Students can fill in the basic information online, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 21 to 29. Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will be held from August 23 to 30 and the round 1 seat allotment will be out on September 2.

Candidates who had qualified in TS EAMCET-2022 and passed Intermediate or its Equivalent Qualifying Examination and are desirous of seeking admission into B.E / B.Tech / Pharmacy Courses are eligible to apply for the counselling process, reads the official notification.

Here’s TS EAMCET counselling notification 2022.