TS EAMCET 2022 counselling schedule released
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS EAMCET 2022 counseling schedule at the official website tseamcet.nic.in.
Students can fill in the basic information online, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 21 to 29. Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will be held from August 23 to 30 and the round 1 seat allotment will be out on September 2.
Candidates who had qualified in TS EAMCET-2022 and passed Intermediate or its Equivalent Qualifying Examination and are desirous of seeking admission into B.E / B.Tech / Pharmacy Courses are eligible to apply for the counselling process, reads the official notification.
Here’s TS EAMCET counselling notification 2022.
TS EAMCET round 1 schedule
|Details
|Dates
|Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee and Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date and Time to attend for Certificate Verification
|August 21 to 29
|Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates
|August 23 to 30
|Exercising Options after Certificate Verification
|August 23 to September 2
|Freezing of options
|September 2
|Provisional Allotment of Seats
|September 2
|Payment of Tuition Fee & self reporting through website
|September 6 to 13