The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the intimation letter for the interview/ viva-voce round for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from August 22 to 31 and September 1 to 8, 2022.

Candidates are directed to bring their Permanent Residential Certificate/ Employment Exchange Registration/Voter ID, HSLC Marksheet and pass certificate, HSSLC Marksheet and Pass Certificate (if applicable), Civil Engineering Diploma Marksheet and Pass Certificate, Caste/PWD/EWS certificate (if applicable).

Steps to download the interview letter

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Call Letters/Admit Cards” Click on the “Download Intimation Letter for Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under PWD, Assam vide Advt. No. 06/2019 dated 19-11-2019” Key in your login details and submit Download the intimation letter and take a printout

