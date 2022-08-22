National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2022 phase 6 to be held in August. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2022 phase 6 is scheduled to be conducted on August 24, 25, and 26 at 385 Centres across 241 Cities including 09 Cities outside India. A total of 1.91 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 6.

“Those candidates who could not take the examination in Phase 2 conducted on 04, 05 and 06 August 2022 either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the Centre, will also be appearing in Phase 6. Their Admit Cards are also being released today,” the notice said.

Steps to download CUET admit card 2022:

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on Sign In tab Key in your Application Number, Password and submit The CUET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download CUET UG admit card 2022.