RRB Group D phase 2 admit card released at rrbcdg.gov.in
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the upcoming pan-India Level I Group D recruitment exam, Phase 2. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
The RRB Group D computer-based test phase 2 for various posts in Level-1 as per CEN No. RRC-01/2019 exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 26 to September 8 in multiple phases.
“Phase-2 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of Five (5) RRCs namely RRCs: North Central Railway (Allahabad), North Western Railway (Jaipur), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and West Central Railway (Jabalpur). Exam schedule of remaining Phases/RRCs will be announced in due course,” reads the notification.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the admit card link
- Key on your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
The RRB Level 1 notification for more than 1 lakh vacancies was released in March 2019. Online applications were invited in March and April that year. The total number of vacancies for Group D posts notified is 1,03,769.
