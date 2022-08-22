The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the upcoming pan-India Level I Group D recruitment exam, Phase 2. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB Group D computer-based test phase 2 for various posts in Level-1 as per CEN No. RRC-01/2019 exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 26 to September 8 in multiple phases.

“Phase-2 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of Five (5) RRCs namely RRCs: North Central Railway (Allahabad), North Western Railway (Jaipur), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and West Central Railway (Jabalpur). Exam schedule of remaining Phases/RRCs will be announced in due course,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key on your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

The RRB Level 1 notification for more than 1 lakh vacancies was released in March 2019. Online applications were invited in March and April that year. The total number of vacancies for Group D posts notified is 1,03,769.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.