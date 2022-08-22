The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the final answer key of the WB Civil Service Main Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBCS Mains 2021 was conducted on May 21, 2022, for a total of 3833 candidates.

Steps to download WBCS Main answer key

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “ANSWER KEY OF PAPER III TO PAPER VI OF WBCS (EXE) (MAIN) EXAMINATION.2021” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the final answer key.

The WBCS Prelims 2021 was held on August 22 (Sunday) and the result was announced on February 4.

