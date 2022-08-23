Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the exam date for the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Main exam 2021. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC HCS Main exam 2021 will be held on October 29-30 at Panchkula. The exam will be held for candidates who cleared the HCS Prelim 2021 in July 24. The result was announced on August 9.

The detailed schedule of the Main exam will be issued later on.

HPSC HCS and other Allied Services exam 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 156 vacancies.

Here’s Haryana HCS Main exam notice.