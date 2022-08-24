Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admission letter for certificate verification for the post of Junior Assistant (HOD) 2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

A total of 380 candidates will appear for the CV round. The certificate verification is scheduled to be conducted on August 29, 30, and September 2 in the office of the Commission at Unit-II, Bhubaneshwar. The applicants who have been declared qualified in the basic computer skill test conducted on August 6, 2022, will appear for the certificate verification round.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 140 Junior Assistant posts.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admission Letter for Certificate Verification for the post Junior Assistant (HOD)- 2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the CV admission letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the CV admission letter.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Main Written Exam, Computer Skill Test (practical) and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.