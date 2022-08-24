Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has deferred the examination dates for the post of Assistant Registrar. The revised exam schedule will be released in due course of time on the official website mppsc.nic.in.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on September 25, 2022, in the 4 divisional headquarters of the state.

Here’s the official notification.

Meanwhile, the registration process is underway. Applicants can register for the vacancies till August 25. The applicants will be able to make changes to their application form till August 27, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 13 vacancies.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link available against Assistant Registrar posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.